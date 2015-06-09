FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spie valued at 2.5 bln euros in IPO
June 9, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spie valued at 2.5 bln euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Spie SA :

* Announces results of initial public offering on Euronext Paris

* Global offering of 939.1 million euros ($1.06 billion)(including full exercise of the extension option), which may be increased up to 1,033 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full

* Offering includes a share capital increase of 700 million euros

* Offering price is 16.50 euros per share

* Sale of existing shares by existing shareholders amounts to 239.1 million euros

* Based on an offering price, Spie’s market capitalization amounts to approximately 2.5 billion euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

