June 8, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baltic Ceramics Investments sees rise in net profit to 25.5 mln zlotys in FY 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 36.07 million zlotys ($9.7 million), net profit of 0.6 million zlotys and EBITDA of 8.14 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 72.15 million zlotys, net profit of 10.49 million zlotys and EBITDA of 22.20 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2018 revenue of 129.9 million zlotys, net profit of 25.5 million zlotys and EBITDA of 42.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

