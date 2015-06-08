BRIEF-Barclays to sell wealth and investment management franchise in Americas to Stifel

June 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its wealth & investment management franchise in Americas to Stifel Financial Corp

* Sale is expected to have a minimal impact on reported financials

* Transaction is targeted to close in mid-November, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions

* Terms of sale were not disclosed. Sale is expected to have a minimal impact on reported financials.