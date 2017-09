June 8 (Reuters) - Valenta Farmatsevtika OJSC :

* Recommends dividend payment of 1,558 roubles ($27.87) a share from net profit as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1B0JLrX

($1 = 55.9080 roubles)