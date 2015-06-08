FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QPR Software to revise its full-year 2015 guidance
#Software
June 8, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-QPR Software to revise its full-year 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc :

* Says to revise its full-year 2015 guidance

* Estimates that market remains weak over summer, but will improve gradually towards end of year

* Says company estimates its 2015 operating profit to amount to about 6-11% of net sales (2014: 11.5%), depending on realization of software license offers into deals during remaining part of 2015

* Estimates its net sales to grow this year compared to previous year (2014: 9.541 million euros), but profitability to remain lower than in previous year due to higher expense level

* Says previously, company estimated its net sales and operating profit in euros to increase in 2015, compared to 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

