June 8 (Reuters) - Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternative Investment Fund Management SA :

* Approves net dividend of 0.18 euros per share for FY 2014 with record date as of June 11, 2015

* Says dividend payment to be done by Piraeus bank on June 15, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Iy0jdO

($1 = 0.8932 euros)