BRIEF-Ububele Holdings says JSE approved delist from alternative exchange
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ububele Holdings says JSE approved delist from alternative exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Ububele Holdings Ltd

* Company will apply to JSE Limited to delist from Alternative Exchange of JSE

* No longer complies with requirements for a continued listing on JSE and shares of company have been suspended since August 26, 2014

* JSE has approved company’s application to delist from alternative exchange of JSE

* Is effectively a shell with no assets or liabilities and as such no distribution will be paid to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
