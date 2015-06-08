FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate raises 50 mln euro via placing
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate raises 50 mln euro via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sirius Real Estate Ltd

* Total of 108.7 million shares in Sirius Real Estate were placed by Peel Hunt and PSG Capital raising gross proceeds of 50 mln euro

* Private placement shares will be issued at a price of 46 euro cents per share

* Private placement shares will not be eligible to receive final dividend of 0.84 euro cents declared in respect of twelve months ending March 31 2015

* Expected that admission of private placement shares will become effective and that dealings will commence in private placement shares on June 15 2015 at 8 a.m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
