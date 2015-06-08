BRIEF-Sky Deutschland sets minority squeeze out at 6.68 euros per share

June 8 (Reuters) - Sky Plc :

* Cash compensation payable to minority shareholders for transfer of their Sky Deutschland shares has been set at 6.68 euros per share

* Squeeze out resolution will be approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Sky Deutschland scheduled for July 22, 2015

* Cash compensation payable to minority shareholders is based on higher of an independent formal valuation of Sky Deutschland

* Transfer report should not be treated as forecasting Sky Plc’s or German entities’ expected future financial performance in any way

* Transfer report has been prepared as part of squeeze out process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)