BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management filed with U.S. SEC for proposed public offering

June 9 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :
* OM Asset Management Plc filed registration statement with US SEC for a proposed public offering of OMAM’s ordinary shares by Old Mutual
* Number of OMAM shares to be offered and price range for proposed offering have not yet been determine
* OMAM will not sell any shares in proposed offering and thus will not receive any proceeds from offering
* Proceeds to Old Mutual from proposed offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes