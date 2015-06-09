FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management filed with U.S. SEC for proposed public offering
#Funds News
June 9, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management filed with U.S. SEC for proposed public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :

* OM Asset Management Plc filed registration statement with US SEC for a proposed public offering of OMAM’s ordinary shares by Old Mutual

* Number of OMAM shares to be offered and price range for proposed offering have not yet been determine

* OMAM will not sell any shares in proposed offering and thus will not receive any proceeds from offering

* Proceeds to Old Mutual from proposed offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
