June 9, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Plus500 updates on remediation plan for customers of Plus500UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* Following update regarding its remediation plan for customers of Plus500UK

* 8,457 customer accounts have now been fully reviewed by remediation team and unfrozen, thereby enabling those customers to trade and to deposit and withdraw funds

* As Monday close about 23,000 customers had logged into their account since May 18

* Plus500UK has now commenced communication with inactive customers encouraging them to submit appropriate documentation so that they are cleared to trade when they next wish to

* While it is too early to anticipate ongoing behaviour of those customers who are now free to trade, 5,205 have resumed trading (61%) and 457 have cashed out all their funds (5%)

* Plus500UK continues to work with compliance consultants on agreeing on required procedures to enable onboarding of new clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
