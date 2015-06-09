BRIEF-MedCap's Unimedic AB acquires Miwana AB

June 9 (Reuters) - MedCap publ AB :

* MedCap’s Unimedic AB acquires Miwana AB

* Also announces long-term manufacturing agreement with Midsona AB

* Says acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on Unimedics sales and earnings in fiscal year 2015/2016

* Says acquisition is expected to produce revenue of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($964,378.28) per year

* Says the purchase price is 2 million crowns and is paid cash

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2955 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)