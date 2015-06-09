FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil sells headquarters to Colony Capital for NOK 2.6 bln
June 9, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Statoil sells headquarters to Colony Capital for NOK 2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Says has entered into an agreement with Colony Capital for sale of its head office building at Forus in Stavanger

* At the same time the company is signing a 15-year lease agreement with an extension option

* The property value is in excess of 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($321.3 million)

* Covering around 100,000 square metres, the office building has been subject to extensions and upgrading several times since the first building stage was finished in 1979 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.78 crowns) (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

