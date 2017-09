June 9 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l‘Informatique Industrielle SII Sa

* FY revenue 316.7 million euros ($357.5 million) versus 294.2 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 11.3 million euros versus 13.4 million euros year ago

* Sees growth in France during the second half of the year, and aims for double digit growth internationally

