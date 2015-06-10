BRIEF-Cairn Homes says to raise about 384.9 mln euros from IPO

June 10 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 400,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at eur 1 per ordinary share

* Offer price, as announced in intention to float announcement on 3 June 2015, is confirmed as eur 1 per share

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) limited and Goodbody Stockbrokers are acting as joint global coordinators

* On admission (as defined below), total market capitalisation of company will be eur 429.7 million

* Expects to raise approximately eur 384.9 million of net proceeds from offer, after deducting underwriting costs and other fees and expenses of offer of eur 15.1 million

* Admission of ordinary shares to trading on main market of lse and commencement of unconditional dealings is expected to take place at 8.00am on 15 June 2015