FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cairn Homes says to raise about 384.9 mln euros from IPO
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cairn Homes says to raise about 384.9 mln euros from IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 400,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at eur 1 per ordinary share

* Offer price, as announced in intention to float announcement on 3 June 2015, is confirmed as eur 1 per share

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) limited and Goodbody Stockbrokers are acting as joint global coordinators

* On admission (as defined below), total market capitalisation of company will be eur 429.7 million

* Expects to raise approximately eur 384.9 million of net proceeds from offer, after deducting underwriting costs and other fees and expenses of offer of eur 15.1 million

* Admission of ordinary shares to trading on main market of lse and commencement of unconditional dealings is expected to take place at 8.00am on 15 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.