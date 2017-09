June 9 (Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda Per Imprese E Costruzioni :

* Enters joint venture with TH Real Estate to enlarge Serravalle Designer Outlet in Italy

* Overall value of joint venture is 115 million euros ($129.63 million)