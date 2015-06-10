CORRECTED-BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute informed that Data Holding to be liquidated

(Corrects headline and first bullet to clarify that Data Holding to be liquidated)

June 9 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA (BE) :

* Says Data Holding 2007 Srl to be liquidated

* Shareholders in Data Holding (Tamburi Investment Partners SpA, iFuture Power in Action Srl, Ital Benim Srl and Ingegneria e Servizi per Impianti Speciali Srl) will take direct ownership of stakes in BE to better manage their investment

* Expects that the liquidation procedure will complete in June 2015