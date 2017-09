June 10 (Reuters) - Kone Oyj :

* Says has been selected by GPT Group as its key modernization partner at Riverside Centre, a high-rise office building in Brisbane, Australia

* Order was booked in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

