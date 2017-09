June 10 (Reuters) - Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Invests in Playpass NV to fuel international growth

* Total consideration, subject to certain milestones and conditions, amounts to up to 2 million euros ($2.26 million) and is spread over 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)