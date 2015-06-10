FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING Groep exchanges 337.5 mln euros notes of NN Anchor investors into NN Group shares
June 10, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep exchanges 337.5 mln euros notes of NN Anchor investors into NN Group shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Exchanges 337.5 million euros ($381.0 million) notes of NN Anchor investors into NN Group shares

* Will exchange second tranche of 337.5 million euros of mandatory exchangeable subordinated notes into 13.6 million NN Group ordinary shares

* Accrued interest on the notes of approximately 14.6 million euros will be settled in an additional 0.6 million NN Group ordinary shares

* This transaction will reduce ING‘S remaining stake in NN Group from 42.4 pct to 38.2 pct

* For this second tranche, exchange price was set at a 3 pct discount to NN Group closing price on June 4, 2015, resulting in an exchange price of 24.78 euros per share

* Third and final tranche will be exchanged at discretion of ING Group before end of 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
