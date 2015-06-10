BRIEF-Seven investment funds increase stake in Lamda Development

June 10 (Reuters) - Lamda Development SA
* Says participation in share capital and voting rights of seven investment funds (GSO Special Situations Master Fund (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., GSO Palmetto Opportunistic Investment (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l., GSO Credit-A (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l., GSO Coastline Credit (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l., GSO Aiguille des Grands Montets (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., GSO Cactus Credit Opportunities (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. GSO Oasis Credit (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l.) in the company increased from 10 to 20.4 percent
* Says participation in share capital and voting rights for GSO Special Situations Master Fund S.à r.l. increased from 5 to 12.4 percent Source text: bit.ly/1F82e13
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)