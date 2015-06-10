BRIEF-Koninklijke Vopak sells terminals in Sweden to Inter Pipeline

June 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Vopak NV :

* Says it divested its terminals in Sweden

* Sold Swedish entity Vopak Sweden AB to Inter Pipeline Ltd , a transportation and storage company based in Canada

* Debt free enterprise value for divestment of Vopak Sweden Ab amounts to 865 million Swedish crowns ($104.69 million), which results in net cash proceeds at completion of 844 million Swedish crowns

* From a financial reporting perspective, divestments will be reported in Q2 2015