BRIEF-Koninklijke Vopak sells terminals in Sweden to Inter Pipeline
June 10, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Vopak sells terminals in Sweden to Inter Pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Vopak NV :

* Says it divested its terminals in Sweden

* Sold Swedish entity Vopak Sweden AB to Inter Pipeline Ltd , a transportation and storage company based in Canada

* Debt free enterprise value for divestment of Vopak Sweden Ab amounts to 865 million Swedish crowns ($104.69 million), which results in net cash proceeds at completion of 844 million Swedish crowns

* From a financial reporting perspective, divestments will be reported in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

