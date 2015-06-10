FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Group to sell property in Copenhagen for DKK 150 million
#Apparel & Accessories
June 10, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IC Group to sell property in Copenhagen for DKK 150 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Signed an agreement with Øens Invest ApS for sale of Group’s property at Raffinaderivej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark, at a total price of 150 million Danish crowns ($22.76 million)

* Says Group’s mortgage loan on property in amount of 140 million crowns forms part of transaction

* Says transfer of property will take no later than Jan. 1, 2016

* Says Group expects impact of sale on Group's earnings and cash flow to be positively insignificant Source text: bit.ly/1FQURMg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5893 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
