June 10 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* As Of June 11, bonds (Euro Medium Term Notes) for total nominal amount of 30 million euros ($33.91 million), issued by Klepierre, will be listed on Euronext Paris

* Issue price: 101.62 percent

* Interest rate: 1.75 percent

* Redemption date: Nov. 6, 2024

* Interest commencement date: Nov. 6, 2014 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)