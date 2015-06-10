BRIEF-OneSavings Bank says RBC Capital Markets placed 5.8 mln shares in co

June 10 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc

* RBC Capital Markets placed shares at a price of 298 pence per share

* Following these disposals, executive management and employees will hold 6.2 mln ordinary shares representing 2.5 per cent. of company’s issued share capital

* RBC capital markets has today placed 5.8 mln existing ordinary shares of 1 pence each in company on behalf of members of executive management and staff

* Ordinary shares in aggregate amount to approximately 2.3 per cent. of issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: