BRIEF-OneSavings Bank says RBC Capital Markets placed 5.8 mln shares in co

June 10 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc
* RBC Capital Markets placed shares at a price of 298 pence per share
* Following these disposals, executive management and employees will hold 6.2 mln ordinary shares representing 2.5 per cent. of company’s issued share capital
* RBC capital markets has today placed 5.8 mln existing ordinary shares of 1 pence each in company on behalf of members of executive management and staff
* Ordinary shares in aggregate amount to approximately 2.3 per cent. of issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: