BRIEF-Atea ASA: Atea Denmark investigated by police

June 10 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :
* Says Atea Denmark was contacted by Danish police investigating a bribery case
* Police searched workplaces of a few employees in Atea Denmark and have been given full access to Atea Denmark’s data
* According to the police, two customers in public sector might have received bribes
* It involves former Atea employees who are now employed in another IT company, and possibly one current Atea employee
* Says no one in Atea’s management are held in custody Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)