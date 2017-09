June 10 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says Board of Directors have decided to make a provision of 52 million Norwegian crowns ($6.75 million) which takes into account future losses on the bank’s leases, and will be booked in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon:

