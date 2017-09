June 11 (Reuters) - Thurgauer Kantonalbank :

* Places additional participation certificates

* Offer comprises up to 1.35 million participation certificates; nominal value of 20 Swiss francs ($21.44) per title

* Price range per participation certificate is 71 to 77 Swiss francs

* Offer period runs until June 19, noon ($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs)