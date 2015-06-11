FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie: Completion of pricing of U.S. public offering of ADSs; conversion of convertible notes
#Healthcare
June 11, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie: Completion of pricing of U.S. public offering of ADSs; conversion of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Announces completion of pricing of U.S. public offering of ADSs and conversion of convertible notes

* Completed pricing of its U.S. Public offering of 3,761,418 ADSs at a price to public of $14.888 per ADS for gross proceeds of $55,999,991.18

* Granted underwriters an option to subscribe for up to an additional 44,629 ADSs representing up to 3,570,320 newly issued shares

* ADSs are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 11, 2015 under symbol “BITI” Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
