BRIEF-Zurich says Cecilia Reyes to replace Axel P. Lehmann as Chief Risk Officer
June 11, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich says Cecilia Reyes to replace Axel P. Lehmann as Chief Risk Officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG

* Says Axel P. Lehmann, Chief Risk Officer and Regional Chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Zurich Insurance and will leave the company by the end of this year

* Says Cecilia Reyes, currently Chief Investment Officer and Regional Chairman of Asia Pacific, to become Chief Risk Officer effective July 1, 2015, succeeding Axel P. Lehmann

* Says Urban Angehrn, currently Head of Alternative Investments, to become Chief Investment Officer effective July 1, 2015

* Says Angehrn, 50, is a Swiss citizen and joined Zurich Insurance in 2007 as Regional Investment Manager for Europe. He was Head of Strategy Implementation in Investment Management from 2010 until 2012, when he was appointed Head of Alternative Investments. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
