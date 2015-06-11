FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden terminates old interest swaps and restructures its interest risk
June 11, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden terminates old interest swaps and restructures its interest risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB

* Says has terminated old and expensive interest swaps with a high fixed interest rate for a face value of SEK 2.8 bn

* Says after discharging old interest swaps Kungsleden will have a remaining ability to acquire properties for a value of SEK 4.5 bn

* Says at same time has, with current interest rates, entered into new interest swaps with a notional of SEK 3.9 bn with aim to extend its fixed interest term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

