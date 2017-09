June 11 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* Delivers new IT support to Uppsala County Council

* Agreement period is five years with an option for county council to extend contract for up to five years

* Says initial order value is about 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.45 million) Source text for Eikon:

