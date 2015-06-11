BRIEF-Liberty Holdings deputy chief executive to step down

June 11 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* Deputy chief executive Steven Braudo has accepted a broader executive position at Standard Bank Group as chief executive, wealth

* Will be stepping down as deputy chief executive of Liberty and taking up his post at Standard Bank on 1 July 2015

* Steven will remain on Liberty Holdings board of directors as a non-executive director

* Given depth of Liberty management team, Steven's existing responsibilities will be reallocated appropriately