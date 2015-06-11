FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty Holdings deputy chief executive to step down
June 11, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings deputy chief executive to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* Deputy chief executive Steven Braudo has accepted a broader executive position at Standard Bank Group as chief executive, wealth

* Will be stepping down as deputy chief executive of Liberty and taking up his post at Standard Bank on 1 July 2015

* Steven will remain on Liberty Holdings board of directors as a non-executive director

* Given depth of Liberty management team, Steven’s existing responsibilities will be reallocated appropriately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

