BRIEF-S.Africa's Bidvest comments on trading conditions
June 10, 2015

BRIEF-S.Africa's Bidvest comments on trading conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Generally poor trading conditions have continued through Q3 of 2015 financial year in Bidvest South Africa and Bidvest Namibia

* Overall trading results For Bidvest South Africa to end of Q3 are ahead of comparative period

* Bolt-on acquisitions are considered as they arise

* Solid momentum achieved by Food Group in first half of financial year continued into 3rd quarter

* Trading through April and May in Food Group remained positive and a good result is expected for FY to June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
