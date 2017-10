June 10 (Reuters) - Dept For Business Innovation&Skills

* Intention to dispose of approximately 15 pct of Royal Mail Plc

* Overall size of BIS’ shareholding in company is expected to be reduced from approximately 30 pct to approximately 15 pct.

* Placing is expected to comprise approximately 150 mln of Royal Mail’s ordinary shares

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan have been appointed to act as joint bookrunners