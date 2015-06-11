BRIEF-Neopost launches 250 mln euros ODIRNANE bonds

June 11 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Launches an offering of net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ODIRNANE)

* Bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of between 2.625 pct and 3.375 pct payable semi-annually

* Bonds will be issued at par and their nominal value will represent an issue premium of between 40.0 pct and 47.5 pct over the company’s reference share price

* Initial nominal amount of approximately 250 million euros ($283 million), which may be increased up to a maximum nominal amount of approximately 300 million euros

