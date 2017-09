June 11 (Reuters) - Mobotix AG :

* H1 EBIT of 4.5 million euros ($5 million)versus 2.3 million euros last year

* H1 total performance up 4.7 percent to 41.5 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1cMHXY8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)