June 11 (Reuters) - Ecommerce Alliance AG :

* FY group revenue 77.2 million euros ($87 million)(last year: 95.2 million euros)

* FY positive operating EBITDA of 624,000 euros (last year: 220,000 euros)

* Sees 2015 revenue on last year's level and sees significantly improved operating result by 100 percent Source text - bit.ly/1cMIjhC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)