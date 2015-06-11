FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE says New World Oil And Gas to remain suspended until settlement situation improves
#New Issues News
June 11, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSE says New World Oil And Gas to remain suspended until settlement situation improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange

* New World Oil And Gas Plc - settlement situation and suspension of trading

* Exchange notes that New World Oil And Gas Plc has determined to pursue an open offer and placing and has sent a circular to shareholders

* Whilst trading in New World Oil And Gas Plc has been suspended, exchange has continued to monitor settlement situation which has not improved

* Restoration of trading may not occur at time of admission of new shares under offer

* New World Oil And Gas Plc is expected to remain suspended from trading until its settlement situation has improved Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1B87rei) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
