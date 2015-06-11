BRIEF-LSE says New World Oil And Gas to remain suspended until settlement situation improves

June 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange
* New World Oil And Gas Plc - settlement situation and suspension of trading
* Exchange notes that New World Oil And Gas Plc has determined to pursue an open offer and placing and has sent a circular to shareholders
* Whilst trading in New World Oil And Gas Plc has been suspended, exchange has continued to monitor settlement situation which has not improved
* Restoration of trading may not occur at time of admission of new shares under offer
* New World Oil And Gas Plc is expected to remain suspended from trading until its settlement situation has improved