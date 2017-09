June 11 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Says published scientific study proves efficacy of Eurofins Viracor-IBT’s ImmuKnow test, improving patient survival rate

* Study demonstrated that the ImmuKnow assay provided additional data which helped optimize immunosuppression, and ultimately improve patient survival rate

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)