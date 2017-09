June 11 (Reuters) - Avtovaz OJSC :

* 5 months LADA sales in Kazakhstan of 14,865 vehicles

* 5 months LADA Kalina sales in Kazakhstan of 2,130 vehicles, up 43 percent

* 5 months LADA Largus sales in Kazakhstan of 3,479 vehicles, up 53 percent Source text: bit.ly/1IwvDaa

