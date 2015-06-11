BRIEF-GW Pharma initiates second phase III pivotal study of Epidiolex

June 11 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Initiates second phase 3 pivotal study of Epidiolex (CBD) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
* Announced plans to develop Epidiolex in a third target indication, tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare pediatric genetic disorder
* Expects to commence a TSC phase-3 clinical program in second half of 2015
* Anticipates that top-line data from this trial will be available in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)