BRIEF-GW Pharma initiates second phase III pivotal study of Epidiolex

June 11 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Initiates second phase 3 pivotal study of Epidiolex (CBD) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

* Announced plans to develop Epidiolex in a third target indication, tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare pediatric genetic disorder

* Expects to commence a TSC phase-3 clinical program in second half of 2015

* Anticipates that top-line data from this trial will be available in Q1 of 2016