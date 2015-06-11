FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GW Pharma initiates second phase III pivotal study of Epidiolex
#Healthcare
June 11, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GW Pharma initiates second phase III pivotal study of Epidiolex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Initiates second phase 3 pivotal study of Epidiolex (CBD) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

* Announced plans to develop Epidiolex in a third target indication, tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare pediatric genetic disorder

* Expects to commence a TSC phase-3 clinical program in second half of 2015

* Anticipates that top-line data from this trial will be available in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
