BRIEF-BRPs to publish business rescue plan for Chemical Specialities by June 30

June 11 (Reuters) - Chemical Specialities Ltd

* Update regarding business rescue proceedings and continued suspension of shares

* Business rescue practioners (“brps”) have received two extension and will publish business rescue plan for chemspec, by June 30 2015

* Trading in both ordinary and preference shares of company will remain suspended until completion of voluntary business rescue proceedings

* Also obtained a liquidation value for assets of S.A. Business, from a reputable firm of valuators

* Current extension is until June 17 2015

* Expect to receive several binding offers and will then negotiate with parties in order to sign a binding transaction before end of June.

* BRPs have received six non-binding offers for whole business as a going concern and/or various select subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: