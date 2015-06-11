FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nasdaq OMX Riga flushes orderbook of Kurzemes CMAS shares
June 11, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq OMX Riga flushes orderbook of Kurzemes CMAS shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Riga:

* On its annual shareholder meeting held on April 28, Kurzemes CMAS decided to denominate share nominal value to 0.70 euro ($0.7869) and double amount of shares

* On June 12 Kurzemes CMAS shares will trade excluding participation rights in stock split

* Due to impact of stock split to price of stock, Nasdaq OMX Riga decided to flush order book of Kurzemes CMAS after end of June 11 trading hours Source text: bit.ly/1Msee30

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

