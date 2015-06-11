FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
June 11, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical launches IPO on Euronext Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical :

* Amplitude surgical launches IPO on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

* Indicative price range applicable between 5.00 euros and 8.80 euros per share

* Initial size of offer about 130 million euros ($147 million)

* Indicative valuation of company before capital increase of 185 - 218 million euros

* Closing of the open price offering of Amplitude Surgical scheduled for June 24, 2015 and the planned global offering on June 25, 2015 (date of fixing of the offer price)

Source text: bit.ly/1MKG4s3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

