FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-African Bank sees loss of 2.3-2.8 bln rand for 6 months to 31 March
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank sees loss of 2.3-2.8 bln rand for 6 months to 31 March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd

* Disbursements of new loans and credit cards stabilisedat about 600 million rand per month for the 6 months ended March 31

* Loss for year ended 30 Sept 2014 increased by 58 pct from prior period to 9 299 million rand (2013 5 901 million rand restated)

* Collections are stable at over 2 billion rand per month for 6 months to 31 March,in line with expectations on post curatorship business

* Expects to report a loss for 6 months ended March 31 2015 between 2.3 and 2.8 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.