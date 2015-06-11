BRIEF-African Bank sees loss of 2.3-2.8 bln rand for 6 months to 31 March

June 11 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd

* Disbursements of new loans and credit cards stabilisedat about 600 million rand per month for the 6 months ended March 31

* Loss for year ended 30 Sept 2014 increased by 58 pct from prior period to 9 299 million rand (2013 5 901 million rand restated)

* Collections are stable at over 2 billion rand per month for 6 months to 31 March,in line with expectations on post curatorship business

* Expects to report a loss for 6 months ended March 31 2015 between 2.3 and 2.8 billion rand