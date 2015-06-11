FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scana Industrier ASA: Scana Zamech Sp. Z.o.o. files bankruptcy petition
#Bankruptcy News
June 11, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scana Industrier ASA: Scana Zamech Sp. Z.o.o. files bankruptcy petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Scana Industrier ASA :

* Says resolved to file a bankruptcy petition against its Polish subsidiary Scana Zamech Sp. Z.o.o on the basis of defaulted loans and receivables that Scana Zamech has taken up in the parent companies

* Says the bankruptcy is not expected to have a significant effect on Scanas financial position and will not have any negative effects on the existing loan agreement or the previously announced refinancing Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
