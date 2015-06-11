BRIEF-Elektrobit EGM approves sale of Automotive Business to Continental AG

June 11 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj :

* Says Extraordinary General Meeting of Elektrobit Corporation approved the sale of the Automotive Business to Continental AG and resolved to change the name of the company to Bittium Corporation

* Says purchase price for acquisition is 600 million euros ($675.90 million)

* New name of company will be Bittium Oyj, in English Bittium Corporation

* Says rights to name Elektrobit will transfer to Continental

* Sale of automotive business is expected to close at beginning of July 2015

