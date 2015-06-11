FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elektrobit EGM approves sale of Automotive Business to Continental AG
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 11, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elektrobit EGM approves sale of Automotive Business to Continental AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Elektrobit Oyj :

* Says Extraordinary General Meeting of Elektrobit Corporation approved the sale of the Automotive Business to Continental AG and resolved to change the name of the company to Bittium Corporation

* Says purchase price for acquisition is 600 million euros ($675.90 million)

* New name of company will be Bittium Oyj, in English Bittium Corporation

* Says rights to name Elektrobit will transfer to Continental

* Sale of automotive business is expected to close at beginning of July 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.