BRIEF-Novus Holdings full-year revenue rises 7.4 pct

June 11 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue of 4,26 billion rand vs 3.96 billion rand at March 31

* Gross profit 1,169,237 rand versus 1,143,622 rand

* Net profit after tax generated for year was 365 million rand

* Newsprint business has been most challenging of late, with a constant decline in volumes

* Impairment charge of 73,5 million rand was passed in 2015

* Gross dividend no. 1 of 64 cents per share (2014: nil) for year ended 31 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)