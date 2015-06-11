FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novus Holdings full-year revenue rises 7.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 11, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novus Holdings full-year revenue rises 7.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue of 4,26 billion rand vs 3.96 billion rand at March 31

* Gross profit 1,169,237 rand versus 1,143,622 rand

* Net profit after tax generated for year was 365 million rand

* Newsprint business has been most challenging of late, with a constant decline in volumes

* Impairment charge of 73,5 million rand was passed in 2015

* Gross dividend no. 1 of 64 cents per share (2014: nil) for year ended 31 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.