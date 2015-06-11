FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oriola-KD rearranges long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oriola-KD rearranges long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Says has rearranged its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement

* Says signed revolving credit facility and term loan agreement about in total of 175 million euros ($196.44 million) will replace existing financing agreement that was signed on May 15, 2013

* Says new financing agreement consists of 100 million euros revolving credit facility and Swedish crown denominated amortized term loan agreement approximately in total of 75 million euros

* Revolving credit facility and term loan agreement will mature in three years from signing of agreement

* Danske Bank acted as coordinator and agent in transaction

* Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, Pohjola Bank and SEB were acting as mandated lead arrangers Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

